'Princess' Harper Beckham celebrates birthday at Buckingham Palace — see the pics

Harper Beckham is once again the luckiest little girl in the world!
Not only does she have two adoring, famous parents (that would be Victoria and David Beckham, who just celebrated their 18th anniversary with amazing throwback photos), but the little girl got to celebrate her 6th birthday at Buckingham Palace ... where she met a real, live princess!
Princess Eugenie hung out with the little girl, who was decked out as Elsa from "Frozen," along with five similarly dressed pals, at the Queen's official residence on Monday before going home for balloons and party bags, as The Telegraph reported.
They also took some amazing pictures outside with the palace in the background.
We've known for some time that Harper's wish is her daddy's command. He's made dresses for her dolls, admired her soccer prowess, gone to her tea parties, let her use a pacifier if she wants and got a tattoo of her artwork. We can reasonably guess that if the president of the Harper Beckham fan club heard his daughter say, "I'd love to meet a real princess for my birthday," he would totally make it happen.
Let's hope that one day she doesn't ask for the site of her party to be renamed Beckingham Palace!
Happy birthday, Harper!
