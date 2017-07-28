Prince Harry spent his Friday morning playing soccer with children and proving that he is, without a doubt, the fun uncle.
“Prince Harry will this morning visit a summer holiday activity session in Newham, which forms part of the @StreetGames #FitAndFed campaign,” Kensington Palace tweeted with a photo of the handsome prince.
The account then offered several follow-up tweets showing that Harry didn’t just visit the play session at London’s Central Park, he got involved in the fun.
Fit and Fed, a U.K nonprofit, sponsored the children’s handball game. The organization works to prevent summer boredom and also provide healthy meals to children in need.
Harry didn’t go easy on the young children. Photographers caught him swinging around his giggling playmates, using his size as an advantage for high throws and speeding away from his competitors.
If these pics are any indication, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have many years of losing out to Uncle Harry ahead of them.
Harry, a humanitarian like his late mother Diana, loves sports but he also cares deeply for the Fit and Fed cause.
Fit and Fed reminds the London community that, for some kids, summer isn’t all fun and games. According to Kensington Palace, “up to 3 million children in the U.K. at risk of being hungry” during the summer holiday when they no longer receive school lunches.
The campaign brings a light-hearted summer spirit back to these kids. And, over the course of Harry’s visit, we can see this happiness on every child’s face.