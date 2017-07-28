share tweet pin email

Prince Harry spent his Friday morning playing soccer with children and proving that he is, without a doubt, the fun uncle.

“Prince Harry will this morning visit a summer holiday activity session in Newham, which forms part of the @StreetGames #FitAndFed campaign,” Kensington Palace tweeted with a photo of the handsome prince.

Prince Harry will this morning visit a summer holiday activity session in Newham, which forms part of the @StreetGames #FitAndFed campaign. pic.twitter.com/i4D4Y9qhEA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 28, 2017

The account then offered several follow-up tweets showing that Harry didn’t just visit the play session at London’s Central Park, he got involved in the fun.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Prince Harry helped hand out healthy meals to his hungry playmates.

Fit and Fed, a U.K nonprofit, sponsored the children’s handball game. The organization works to prevent summer boredom and also provide healthy meals to children in need.

Harry didn’t go easy on the young children. Photographers caught him swinging around his giggling playmates, using his size as an advantage for high throws and speeding away from his competitors.

If these pics are any indication, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have many years of losing out to Uncle Harry ahead of them.

WPA pool Getty Images Harry used his strength as an advantage!

WPA pool via Getty Images It looks like Harry had about five feet on his young competitors

Chris Jackson / Getty Images It's handball... not tackle football, Harry!

Harry, a humanitarian like his late mother Diana, loves sports but he also cares deeply for the Fit and Fed cause.

Fit and Fed reminds the London community that, for some kids, summer isn’t all fun and games. According to Kensington Palace, “up to 3 million children in the U.K. at risk of being hungry” during the summer holiday when they no longer receive school lunches.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Despite his competitive spirit, Harry cares deeply for children's health and happiness.

The campaign brings a light-hearted summer spirit back to these kids. And, over the course of Harry’s visit, we can see this happiness on every child’s face.