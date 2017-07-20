Pregnant Serena Williams tweets for advice on sleeping with baby bump

share tweet pin email

Pregnancy doesn't come with instructions, so once again, tennis champ Serena Williams is reaching out to motherhood pros for advice.

The mom-to-be recently took to Twitter to see if any of her fans and followers could answer a simple baby-bump related question.

Any tips on how to turn over at night? I'm having trouble from going from my left ....to my right.... to my left side. ð¤° — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 19, 2017

Williams is in her third trimester and it seems some things that were easy a few weeks ago are downright dilemmas now — like the act of rolling over.

"Any tips on how to turn over at night?" she asked. "I'm having trouble from going from my left ... to my right ... to my left side."

It wasn't long before she had answers — lots of them!

There were those who offered detailed rollover instructions:

Or you can push off on your feet- put your right leg up and slightly turn left pushing off on your right foot. Do the same for the left — Queen B (@SwtThangB) July 19, 2017

Roll on your back, Mama...then roll right/then back/ then left. You have to sing the lyrics to the Tootsie Roll! I don't make the rules. — Tangela Ekhoff (@tangelaekhoff) July 19, 2017

You have to turn face down first and then roll back over to the other side @serenawilliams — Dr. Dionne Mahaffey (@atlcelebrity) July 19, 2017

Others thought she should just pick a side and stay put:

Lay on your left side and put a pillow between your legs. I only lay on my left side it's best for the baby. I believe it's blood flow. — Hazel Clark Mac (@hazelclarktv) July 19, 2017

Sleep on your left side...and get a pregnancy pillow which curves round you - transforms your night's sleep - CONGRATS xxxxxxx — Caroline Feraday (@CarolineFeraday) July 19, 2017

One person even recommended that Williams wake up her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, and have him help.

Wake ur man up and have him push or pull u. If I can't turn, he's not sleeping. — Sophie Bom (@sophieandthebbs) July 19, 2017

Mike Coppola / Getty Images Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend a gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

But the best response of all was a suggestion that she play to her strengths.

Just throw a backhand and your body will follow. Strange to give a woman advice on how to move when she moves better than any other human. — @JaVanka Must Go (@biespitz) July 19, 2017

Sure, the advice to "just throw a backhand and your body will follow" may not help much, but it's good for a laugh. Besides, that particular commenter made a good point: "(It's) strange to give a woman advice on how to move when she moves better than any other human."

But Williams obviously appreciates all the assistance. Just last month, she asked her fans on Twitter for tips on "tummy itches," and Reddit co-founder Ohanian has even reached out to his own community with general dad inquiries.

Best of luck to them both!