What's better than a celeb sighting? An unborn future celeb sighting. (Actually, they're both pretty thrilling.)

The Cesar Awards, France's annual film honors event, were held on Friday at the Salle Pleyel in Paris. George Clooney received an award but he's got even bigger things coming down the pipeline.

Specifically, twins. Due in June. And Amal Clooney, 39, looks like a legitimate angel in her first public baby bump sighting since the pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images We spy with our little eye ... the future Clooney twins!

No empire waists for this stylish mom-to-be. Amal wore a form-fitting white Versace gown with an ombre feather train, perfectly tailored to show off her pregnancy curves.

And she's definitely got some pregnancy hair going on, too. Major hair envy. (And husband envy.)

Marc Piasecki / WireImage Watch your step, George. Those babies need you healthy!

George addressed his wife from the stage in his speech, saying that he was “excited about the years, and especially the months, to come.” Aww.

We are too. These guys are going to make some beautiful babies.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Getty Images Amal Clooney definitely has some pregnancy hair going on.

Best of luck gearing up for the big arrival, you two!