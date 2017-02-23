After a total of 65 days in the Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in Newnan, Georgia, tiny Brayden Miller finally joined his wombmates Brandon, Kenlee, and Bryant — as well as big brother Bentlee, 4, and parents Justin and Kortney — at home this past Saturday, February 18.
The Millers were first surprised to be having quadruplets at all, since the babies were conceived spontaneously without fertility treatments, and then by their early delivery, at 29 weeks gestation, just before Christmas.
Each of the quads spent over a month in the NICU, but they have each gained two pounds now and are doing really well, Piedmont Newnan Hospital spokesperson Nicole Dillon told TODAY Parents.
"Things are going great, and we are so happy to have them all home,” Kortney Miller said. “We have a good support system. The hardest thing is nighttime feedings, because they have to eat every four hours, and it takes about two and a half hours to do that each time for all four between eating, burping and changing."
Also complicating matters are little Kenlee's eye-specialist appointments in Atlanta, which is 40 miles from their home. "It takes teamwork," said Miller. "Justin and I switch off, and Bentlee is a great big brother helping where he can."
“The quads are all healthy and met their required milestones to go home, and we expect them to continue to grow and thrive,” said Dr. Adegboyega Aderibigbe, the quads' neonatologist at Piedmont Newnan. “It is a celebration for us when our NICU babies go home, and we look forward to seeing them progress along their journey.”