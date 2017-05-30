Parents

Motorcycle mama! Pink shows off her unconventional 'push present' from Carey Hart

Some husbands give their wives jewelry after welcoming a new baby.

But Carey Hart knows his rocker wife Pink prefers unconventional gifts. That's why he built her a handmade motorcycle as a "push present" in appreciation for giving birth to their son, Jameson, last December!

"Thanks @hartluck for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles," Pink 37, joked next to a pic of her with her brand-new bike on Thursday. "Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome."

And just to show how much "Mama Pink" adored his gift, Hart, 41, shared his own snap of his lady tearing down the road on her "big girl bike."

The super-cool couple, who've been together for more than a decade and a half, are also parents to daughter Willow, who celebrates her 6th birthday on Friday.

Mommy daughter movie dates #beautyandthebeast #disney #omgimsoexcitedthisisfinallyhappening

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

While the "Just Like Fire" singer may be a tough motorcycle mama, she's not afraid to show off her softer side — especially when it comes to her kids. Her Instagram is literally loaded with sweet snaps of her enjoying time with her little ones.

Same goes for Hart, who brought little "Jamo" into his bike shop a while back, joking, "My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!"

Awww! What a family!

Here's hoping Pink enjoys her great new gift!

