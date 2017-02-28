share tweet pin email

What a beautiful moment!

Pink may be one of pop music's biggest stars, but it's clear the role she most relishes is being an adoring mom to her two kids, daughter Willow, 5, and newborn son Jameson, both with hubby Carey Hart.

That happiness was on display in a sweet and sleepy family portrait the Grammy winner recently shared to Instagram. The photo finds Pink, 37, breastfeeding little Jameson, who was born just nine weeks ago, while Willow snoozes beside them.

In the photo's caption, the breastfeeding proponent opted for a bit of poetry to capture her peaceful mood. Quoting the 13th century mystical poet Rumi, she wrote:

'I was dead

I came alive.

I was tears

I became laughter.

Love's wealth arrived,

And I became Everlasting fortune.'

Jamo putting in some shop time with pop yesterday 👍👍. My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!! Thanks for the 📷 mama @pink #GetThemStartedYoung @foxracing @indianmotorcycle A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Jameson may enjoy lounging around with the ladies in his life, but he's also something of a man's man, as evidenced by his recent trip to dad's motocross shop.

Hart shared an adorable father-son pic from the visit on Instagram, joking in the caption, "My motorcycle lift doubles well as a changing table!!"

Poetry, motorcycles — Jameson is already one well-rounded little boy!