Pink shares adorable new photos of her baby boy, Jameson

Proud mom Pink recently shared a few new family photos on Instagram, including some too-cute pics of her 5-month-old son, Jameson.

The baby boy is all smiles — and bright eyes and big rosy cheeks! — in the photos.

He thinks what I have to say is really interesting and groundbreaking

"He thinks what I have to say is really interesting and groundbreaking," mom captioned one particularly adorable shot.

I'm a day late but I'm cute so it doesn't matter. #happypride

Alongside another photo, Pink referred to her little bundle of joy as a "not so little dude."

My not so little dude

The singer and motocross star Carey Hart welcomed Jameson to the world just one day after Christmas, and for Pink, he turned out to be the gift that made her universe complete.

My sun and my moon

She calls Jameson and his 6-year-old sister, Willow, her "sun" and her "moon."

As for husband Hart, he's her "stars."

And my ✨ stars #campout #getthesummerstarted #whyareyousocute

