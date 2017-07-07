How are you celebrating summer 2017? We want to see your favorite summer moment!

Pink is a master multitasker in latest breastfeeding pic — and so is her son

Pink may be one busy woman, but she’s also a master at juggling work and motherhood — as shown in a recent photo of the singer breastfeeding her 6-month-old son, Jameson.

In the image posted to Instagram on Friday, Jameson can be seen playing with a makeup brush while spending some quality bonding time with mom.

Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung

"Jameson can multitask too #workflow," the mother of two wrote in the caption.

This isn't the first time Pink, 37, has been open about breastfeeding. In April, she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding while on a hike with Jameson. "Hiking makes us thirsty!" she wrote in the caption, along with "#normalizebreastfeedingyo."

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet

Pink has also been active on the photo-sharing platform lately to document her parenting escapades, which she recently described in a hashtag as "failing beautifully." Such instances include getting stuck in an elevator before her first performance in years with 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage, and a selfie with Willow riding around the house on a bicycle without a helmet or a shirt.

"Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017," the caption reads.

Fans have expressed their gratitude for Pink's very real take on breastfeeding and being a working mom.

Wrote one commenter on the singer's most recent post: "Now that's a super mommy."

