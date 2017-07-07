Pink is a master multitasker in latest breastfeeding pic — and so is her son

Pink may be one busy woman, but she’s also a master at juggling work and motherhood — as shown in a recent photo of the singer breastfeeding her 6-month-old son, Jameson.
In the image posted to Instagram on Friday, Jameson can be seen playing with a makeup brush while spending some quality bonding time with mom.
"Jameson can multitask too #workflow," the mother of two wrote in the caption.
This isn't the first time Pink, 37, has been open about breastfeeding. In April, she posted a photo of herself breastfeeding while on a hike with Jameson. "Hiking makes us thirsty!" she wrote in the caption, along with "#normalizebreastfeedingyo."
More Parents videos
Should parents be silent at their kids’ sporting events? South Carolina says yes
See TODAY viewers’ babies do planking poses like Hoda’s Haley Joy
Girls may see boys as smarter starting at age 6, new study indicates
How to keep your kids from forgetting what they learned in school
Pink has also been active on the photo-sharing platform lately to document her parenting escapades, which she recently described in a hashtag as "failing beautifully." Such instances include getting stuck in an elevator before her first performance in years with 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage, and a selfie with Willow riding around the house on a bicycle without a helmet or a shirt.
"Yeah my kid rides her bike inside. Without clothes. And helmets. While I ignore her and look at my phone. #failingbeautifully #loveinthebigapplein2017," the caption reads.
Fans have expressed their gratitude for Pink's very real take on breastfeeding and being a working mom.
Wrote one commenter on the singer's most recent post: "Now that's a super mommy."