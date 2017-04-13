'Hiking makes us thirsty!': Pink shares pic breastfeeding baby Jameson

share tweet pin email

The great outdoors can take a lot out of a person — just ask Pink, who posted a selfie breastfeeding her 3-month-old son, Jameson, while on a family hike. The 37-year-old singer lovingly cradled her son in a baby carrier and captioned the Instagram post, “Hiking makes us thirsty!”

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Apr 12, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

The mother of two — she has a 5-year-old daughter, Willow, with husband Carey Hart — also shared an earlier snapshot of herself in February breastfeeding her infant son, while Willow cuddles next to them. Pink credited the poet, Rumi, in the caption: “'I was dead - I came alive. I was tears - I became laughter," she quoted.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has been an outspoken proponent of breastfeeding awareness and has never shied away from breastfeeding in public.

Last August, she posted a throwback Instagram photo breastfeeding Willow when she was a baby, in honor of National Breastfeeding Week. "I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child," Pink captioned the pic.

In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child. Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 10, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

The breastfeeding advocate once nursed her daughter live on the radio while doing an interview with Ryan Seacrest. She also got into an altercation after a passerby made a rude comment while she nursed in public.

"I had a cover on,” Pink told British talk-show host Alan Carr in 2012. “And this guy walks by, and he was like, ‘Ughhh.’ He was just disgusted.”

“I was like, 'You didn't get enough hugs when you were little',” Pink replied.

When the host asked if she purposefully nursed in public to raise awareness about breastfeeding, the singer confirmed it.

"I do. I do on purpose,” Pink said. “I think breastfeeding is healthy and natural and it’s a comfort to my baby.”