Pink and Carey Hart celebrate their 'baddest little girl' on her 6th birthday

Pink and husband Carey Hart had something to celebrate last Friday — their daughter, Willow, turned 6.

In honor of the little girl's big day, both parents took the birthday bash to social media.

Willow's motocross-star dad got the party started with a sweet message he shared on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the baddest little girl on the planet," he wrote. "She is both my wife's, and my mini me."

The photos that accompanied that caption proved the point perfectly, as Willow, who's a total look-alike for her mom, hopped on a bike and showed off her off-road skills like dad.

"I love the intensity (see photo) and the craziness (also see photo) of this amazing person," he added. "Thanks so much Willow for being the best child a papa could ever ask for. I love you around the sun a million times and back."

Those photos also offered a glimpse of Willow's cake — a tasty-looking confection that Pink shared in detail.

Strawberry and confetti double layer cake with buttercream icing and a magical faerie on top for a magical girl. #6 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

"Strawberry and confetti double layer cake with buttercream icing and a magical faerie on top for a magical girl," she wrote.

But that wasn't the only sweet treat for the birthday girl. Pink also whipped up a batch of goodies to take to school.

Headed to my kids kindergarten class to bring rice crispy treats for her sixth birthday. It's weird that she's embarrassed by me. Not like I wear a lot of bizarre colorful fun make up or anything like I'm pretending to be a popstar. Kids these days A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

"Headed to my kids kindergarten class to bring rice crispy treats for her sixth birthday," the singer explained. "It's weird that she's embarrassed by me. Not like I wear a lot of bizarre colorful fun make up or anything like I'm pretending to be a popstar. Kids these days."

The photo she paired the post with revealed an extra-glam look for the allegedly embarrassing visit.