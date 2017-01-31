share tweet pin email

"Happy" singer Pharrell Williams has a few reasons to feel absolutely gleeful — he and wife Helen Lasichanh recently welcomed triplets!

Singer Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh in West Hollywood in September.

The whole family, including the duo's 8-year-old son, Rocket, is said to be doing well and getting to know their three new bundles of joy.

"The family is happy and healthy," a rep for "The Voice" coach told TODAY.

No other details are available yet, but there's no doubt fans are eager to learn more about the new additions — especially their names.

After all, the parents already have a son named Rocket, so these little ones are sure to have monikers to remember, too.

In 2014, Williams told Oprah Winfrey how his son got that high-flying name.

"In the same way the Indians named their children behind a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend," he explained. "Metaphorically it was because it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rockit' — all of my favorite musicians.

And that named turned out to be fitting. As the "Hidden Figures" producer shared during a 2015 visit to TODAY, Rocket really "likes astronomy."

