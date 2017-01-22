share tweet pin email

For some people, getting to the gym is a struggle. For those who have made regular workouts a habit, though, the hard part can be taking time off — or at least taking it easy — to prioritize other things.

Like, you know, pushing a tiny human being out of your body, as "Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd recently did when she and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai. (Congrats!)

On Saturday, Murgatroyd posted a photo of her belly at 17 days postpartum. While many would no doubt love to look like she does now, body confidence is all relative — and as an athlete who "[prides herself] on having a lean, strong physique," Murgatroyd opened up about the challenges of being patient yet staying motivated as she eases back into her routine.

"Love thy self," Murgatroyd, 30, wrote in the caption. "...I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back ... I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!"

She explained that for her, fitness is as much about mental clarity as it is physical health. "I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself ... that I still need to take it easy," she wrote. "I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start ... Day 1 I couldn't do a sit up, here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+."

She added, "Believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine #theresnothinglikehardwork."

Here's to loving our bodies at every stage.