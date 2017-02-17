Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy share sweet pics of baby Shai

share tweet pin email

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son last month and now they're giving the world a chance to see Shai Aleksander.

The happy couple shared a cozy shot of their little family snuggled close together with Shai at the center of it all.

"From minute one we knew it was our job to protect this little person and we've taken that job seriously every moment since," Murgatroyd wrote in a post accompanying the photo on her lifestyle blog, All Things Fam & Glam. "So this past month and a half we've tried to keep Shai for ourselves, like our little secret that only we get to enjoy — but babies aren't secrets and keeping him hidden away forever isn't realistic or healthy."

That's why both proud parents have posted pics for their fans to see.

Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️ Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us... #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:50am PST

But the photos aren't the only reveal — the ballroom dancers have also shared the story behind Shai's name.

"We knew that we wanted a shorter name that wasn't super-complicated because 'Chmerkovskiy' is kind of a mouthful and he'll always have to spell it out for people," Murgatroyd explained. "We finally settled on Shai, pronounced 'shy' and means 'gift' in Hebrew."

To the loves of my life...my one and only Valentine, Papa @maksimc ...I love you and our little Shai more than ever ❤ This is without a doubt the most special and significant Valentines Day for me #happymom #myeverythings XO A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

A name fitting for the boy they consider a gift. As for Aleksander, that's just a different spelling of Chmerkovskiy's father's name. But back home, they have a different name they call their bundle of joy, based on the Russian tradition of adding "-chka" to make a moniker more meaningful.

"When I joined the Chmerkovskiy family, they gave me the name 'Peta-chka,'" the new mom wrote. "So, within the family, we've taken to calling him 'Shai-chka.'"

