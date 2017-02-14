share tweet pin email

"Dancing With the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd hasn't been shy about sharing the steps she's gone through as a new mom.

Just days after she and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son, Shai, to the world, she showed off her post-birth bump on social media. Now, with a new selfie, the ballroom champ is bringing the realities of breastfeeding to Instagram.

Oh the joys of motherhood 😩 Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:06pm PST

The 30-year-old sports a white midriff in the photo — and a big stain.

"Oh the joys of motherhood," she wrote in the caption accompanying the pic. "Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now... LOL."

They are, however, unavoidable sometimes.

Murgatroyd added a hashtag any mom of a 6-month-old can appreciate: "#mustremembermyboobpads."

But make no mistake — this mom hasn't completely given up on glam moments.

Parents night out 💥 @wearvalentinnicole #nyfw17 @nicolevolynets @iamvalc 👏🏻 A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

Just last week, she and Chmerkovskiy hit the town for New York Fashion Week, and more importantly, a "parents night out."

