'One more week of sweatpants!' Dylan Dreyer announces her return to TODAY

It doesn’t seem like a real snowstorm unless Dylan Dreyer is reporting from white-out conditions. Thank goodness, she’s coming back next week!

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY Dylan Dreyer returns Monday!

The TODAY meteorologist revealed she would return from maternity leave on Monday, the first day of spring. (You can't tell us she didn't time that baby...)

“One more week of sweatpants and no makeup and all day play with Calvin!!” she said in a tweet announcing her March 20 return.

One more week of sweatpants and no makeup and all day play with Calvin!! See you back on @todayshow next Monday March 20! #soontobesnowedin pic.twitter.com/QZPbspRzzW — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) March 13, 2017

The post included a clip of her in a little dance, waving baby Calvin in the air. Dylan and her husband, NBC Nightly News cameraman Brian Fichera, welcomed their first child on Dec. 17. At the time, Dylan noted that Calvin arrived “right on schedule in a snowstorm.”

Earlier this month, Dylan appeared in a FaceTime chat with TODAY viewers to provide an update on new motherhood.

"He’s just amazing. I’m so in love with him," she said about Calvin, who is rolling over and smiles all the time.

Dylan will be the second TODAY anchor returning from maternity leave recently. Savannah Guthrie came back to work on Feb. 27 after taking some time off to enjoy with her new son. She and her husband, Mike Feldman, welcomed their second child, Charley, on Dec. 8.

TODAY viewers welcomed news of Dylan's impending return, and sympathized with the mixed feelings she has about leaving her baby. "I’m an anxious mess about it,” Dylan admitted.

@MsMamaDrama trust me, I'm an anxious mess about it! — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) March 13, 2017

We're sure your colleagues will help ease the transition. Can't wait to see you, Dylan!