Carly Patterson is an Olympic gold medalist, but now she has another title: Mother-to-be.

The gymnast, who won the all-around gold medal plus silver medals in balance beam and as a member of the U.S. team at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, announced her happy news this week on her Instagram account.

Patterson displayed sonogram photos, and said she is 15 weeks pregnant.

It wasn't an easy road to pregnancy for Patterson and husband Mark Caldwell.

"Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us," she wrote on an earlier post of the couple holding a tiny pair of flip-flops. “Thankfully, God has answered our prayers and Baby Caldwell is due October 2017! Mark and I could not be more overjoyed for our little miracle and we cannot wait to start this journey of parenthood!"

Patterson also quoted the Bible verse 1 Samuel 1:27, about the long-awaited pregnancy of Hannah: "For this child I have prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart."