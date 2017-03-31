share tweet pin email

It's not "Bye Bye Bye" but "Hi Hi Hi" — because former 'NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick is getting prepped to meet his first baby!

Kirkpatrick and his wife Karly told People magazine that they're expecting their first child in October. The article includes a photo of the couple gazing up at an ad for the new "The Boss Baby" movie with their surname photoshopped in.

"Karly and I are over the moon excited that we are welcoming a new addition to the family," the 45-year-old told the magazine. "We are both looking forward to becoming parents, and learning how much fun having a child will be."

Kirkpatrick wed Karly, 33, in November 2013 in Orlando, Florida, at the Italian-themed Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in front of around 300 family and friends. Other members of 'NSYNC attended, including Justin Timberlake (with wife Jessica Biel), JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass.

Happy Valentine's Day to my sweetheart!!! I love you, BBC!! @IamCKirkpatrick pic.twitter.com/5bb2BInpVP — Karly Kirkpatrick (@MagicKar) February 14, 2017

"Karly wants to have kids really quickly, so we're going to do that," he told People in 2013. "That's our plan. We’re definitely ready to have children — we both want them."

And now they're getting what they want! Congratulations!

