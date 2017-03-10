share tweet pin email

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is probably used to getting cheered on for her hilarious comedy agility on shows like "Veep" and "Seinfeld."

But on Thursday night, she was doing the cheering for son Charlie Hall, who plays basketball at Northwestern University — and we got to enjoy her mom moments, thanks to ESPN capturing them on camera!

In the video, we see Louis-Dreyfus preparing to take pictures and videos with her phone and then cheering Charlie as he and his team smoked Rutgers 83-61 in the Big Ten tournament.

And, you know, yada yada yada.

But we're having more fun watching her than her son in this video, thanks to her delightful facial contortions. Go mom!

Charlie is the son of Louis-Dreyfus and fellow Northwestern (and "Saturday Night Live") alum Brad Hall. The two have been married since 1987 and also have another son, Henry, a musician.

3 Cats. #gocatsgo @nu_sports A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Nov 5, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

And what we can tell, they are very devoted to checking out the games. Just another reason to love Julia!

