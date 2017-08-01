Parents

New mom Peta Murgatroyd isn't sure if she'll return to 'DWTS': 'Stay tuned'

Last spring, Peta Murgatroyd competed on “Dancing with the Stars” just months after giving birth to her son, Shai. As the 6-month-old grows older (and cuter) by the day, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner is hinting that she may not return to the ballroom anytime soon.

My Prince Shai....you gave me the title of Mother, and you have given me my proudest moments in life. I am forever your protector and you will always hold a special place in my heart. I understand what my mother used to say now...a mothers love for her child is unlike any other, I had to have you though to understand ❤️ To all the mothers out there, I want to say......we're incredible, we're resilient super humans, our bodies are wildly strong and we create little miracles, we have to LOVE ourselves and be PROUD ....I have learnt more about myself in these past 4 months with the joy of having a child. It's moments like these, where I find myself looking back and appreciating my greatest influencer, my mother, more than ever before.

“To be honest, we don't know yet,” Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight this week at the Los Angeles premiere of the film “Kidnap,” referring to her husband, fellow “DWTS” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “We're sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so, yeah, I mean stayed tuned.”

Murgatroyd has had her hands full since the most recent season of “Dancing with the Stars” ended in May, both figuratively and literally.

My Little Love Bug

Needless to say, she’s become attached to the little guy.

“There's schedule, as I said before. I don't want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” Murgatroyd, 31, explained to ET. “I'm a mom now and that comes first, you know?”

Murgatroyd partnered with "Bachelor" star Nick Viall on "Dancing with the Stars" last spring.

She’s a very proud mom, too, frequently posting photos of her baby boy to her social media pages, including this sweet message for him on her birthday.

“My light, my eternal love. Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on my birthday there is nothing more that I want than to be with you,” she wrote.

Days earlier, she celebrated her eternal love for the other man in her life, Maks, when they tied the knot in a romantic castle wedding in New York.

A new son and a new husband ... it’s easy to see why Murgatroyd may not be ready for a new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

