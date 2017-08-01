share tweet pin email

Last spring, Peta Murgatroyd competed on “Dancing with the Stars” just months after giving birth to her son, Shai. As the 6-month-old grows older (and cuter) by the day, the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner is hinting that she may not return to the ballroom anytime soon.

“To be honest, we don't know yet,” Murgatroyd told Entertainment Tonight this week at the Los Angeles premiere of the film “Kidnap,” referring to her husband, fellow “DWTS” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy. “We're sort of waiting to hear things, waiting to see what our schedules are gonna be like, so, yeah, I mean stayed tuned.”

Murgatroyd has had her hands full since the most recent season of “Dancing with the Stars” ended in May, both figuratively and literally.

Needless to say, she’s become attached to the little guy.

“There's schedule, as I said before. I don't want to spend 10 hours away a day from my child, so those things factor into it for me,” Murgatroyd, 31, explained to ET. “I'm a mom now and that comes first, you know?”

ABC Murgatroyd partnered with "Bachelor" star Nick Viall on "Dancing with the Stars" last spring.

She’s a very proud mom, too, frequently posting photos of her baby boy to her social media pages, including this sweet message for him on her birthday.

“My light, my eternal love. Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, on my birthday there is nothing more that I want than to be with you,” she wrote.

Days earlier, she celebrated her eternal love for the other man in her life, Maks, when they tied the knot in a romantic castle wedding in New York.

A new son and a new husband ... it’s easy to see why Murgatroyd may not be ready for a new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

