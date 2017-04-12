Neil Patrick Harris' twins are cooking up a cute Easter in these pics

Easter is only days away, but Neil Patrick Harris' kids aren't waiting around for chocolate bunnies and jelly beans.
New photos of 6-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott reveal that they've already been busy making sweet treats of their own.
Harris' husband, David Burtka, captured the moment their little ones sat on the kitchen counter and assembled some impressive basket stuffers.
"Getting ready for Easter!" he wrote. "Rice crispy treat nests with mini eggs. Oh, and a missing front tooth!"
Yes, Harper has a gap, but judging by her big smile, it doesn't bother her at all.
As for Gideon, in one photo, he can't take his eyes off the confections. In another, his expression reveals exactly what he thinks of them.
Apparently, the dads are just as happy about the holiday.
As Burtka summed it up in another post, "Spring had Sprung in our house!!"
Now all they have to do is wait for a visit from the Easter bunny.
Here's hoping that goes a little better than their recent St. Patrick's Day leprechaun encounter.