"She's your little mini-me."

"You two look more like twins than mother and daughter."

"He's the spitting image of you when you were that age."

Terri Peters TODAY contributor Terri Peters at age 5 on the left, next to her daughter, Kennedy, 6.

For some mom and child pairs, there's just no escaping the family resemblance.

Whether it's comparing childhood photos or snapping a selfie with their teenage lookalike — moms like to document their similarities to their mini-mes. And who can blame them?

Kavita Varma White TODAY Parents editor Kavita Varma White as a child on the left, and her daughter, Priya.

We asked our Facebook friends to share photos of themselves with their minis and we were reminded of the powers of genetics. Here are a few of our favorite mother-child lookalikes.

Facebook/Ashley L'Herault Peters Ashley L'Herault Peters and her daughter, both at age 8.

Facebook/Andrea Fevurly Andrea Fevurly and her daughter, Presley.

Facebook/Jillian Ratliff Jillian Ratliff (left) and her daughter (right,) both at age 2.

Facebook/Pamela Case Gustafson Pamela Case Gustafson with her son.

Facebook/Laurie LaPorte Laurie LaPorte (left) and son (right,) both at age 3.

Facebook/Kelli Soesbe Kelli Soesbe's daughter, Arianna, 3, holding a photo of her mom at age 4.

Facebook/Lindsay Hessling Baby photos of Lindsay Hessling (right) and her infant daughter (left.)

Facebook/Maria Sessa Grantham Maria Sessa Grantham with her daughter.

Facebook/Candy Hiller Candy Hiller with her daughter.

Facebook/Leniesha Newton Leniesha Newton, 43, and her daughter, 23.

