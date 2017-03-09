share tweet pin email

It's a new little calf... er, we mean boy for the mom whose video spoof of April the Giraffe went viral this week.

Erin Dietrich, a South Carolina mom and photographer, and her husband, Scott Dietrich, welcomed their fourth child yesterday evening — a baby boy named Porter Lane.

Earlier this week, a live Facebook video posted by Dietrich went viral. The video showed a pregnant Dietrich wearing a giraffe mask and pacing her bedroom, mimicking the viral April the Giraffe video feed posted by the Animal Adventure Park, a zoo located in New York.

In a previous interview, Dietrich told TODAY Parents that the sleepless, uncomfortable nights of late pregnancy led her to watching the pregnant giraffe's video feed. The mom-of-four and her husband ordered a giraffe mask online and filmed the live video stream to amuse their friends and family. To date, the video has received more than 30 million views.

Yesterday, after going into labor, Dietrich donned her giraffe mask again, broadcasting live from her hospital room.

When baby Porter arrived several hours later, Dietrich posted a photo to Facebook, showing her wearing her famed giraffe mask, while holding her newborn son and a stuffed baby giraffe.

We are doing great! We are so happy he is here and healthy," Dietrich told TODAY via text message from her hospital room this morning. "We are praying for April, and hoping she has her baby soon, too!"

Erin Dietrich Photography Erin Dietrich with her children Brynn, 7, Landon, 4, Blake, 2, and Porter, in utero.

