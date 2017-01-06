This mom hiding in the pantry to sneak some candy is all of us

share tweet pin email

Do you ever get the feeling that someone is watching you?

Well, when you’re a mother of quadruplets (or any number of children, really), someone pretty much always is.

Just ask Ashley Gardner of Pleasant Grove, Utah, who was forced to hide in the pantry for an emergency snack break … away from the grabby hands of her four two-year-olds.

“Dad’s out shoveling the driveway. Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” she confessed to the camera, furiously chewing on a Twizzler. (Also relatable. Who doesn’t love a Twizzler?)

"They don’t ever go away! They want everything you have!” she exclaimed, before panning down to reveal an adorable interloper peeking under the door. Case in point.

RELATED: Mom with triplets and toddler shows epic bedtime routine in viral video

Gardner told TODAY she thinks many can relate to the idea of loving your kids, but also needing a break from them. "They don't ever go away — and that’s not a bad thing!" she explained. "But when I want a treat 15 minutes before bedtime, and they can't have a bunch of sugar before they're about to go to sleep ... I need to hide and take a bite so I can be ready for them."

Full disclosure: This isn't the first time, either. "I go in several times a day to get food for them, and I'll definitely sneak a bite of whatever before I come back out with the Cheerios!" she said with a laugh.

A mom's gotta do what a mom's gotta do. And many sympathetic online commenters noted the change in her tone when she sweetly addresses her daughter under the door. (Can we credit the sugar rush for that extra-perky "hi"?)

RELATED: Quad squad: Couple welcomes two sets of twin girls conceived with IVF

Gardner gave birth to two sets of identical twin girls in December 2014: Indie, Esme, Scarlett, and Evie. Thousands have followed their journey via Facebook and YouTube, where Gardner documents the highs, lows, and hilarities of raising quadruplets.

And having struggled with infertility before ultimately conceiving the girls via IVF, she doesn't take any part of motherhood for granted, including the parts that have her hiding in the pantry with the Twizzlers. "They are my biggest, greatest blessing ... Our situation is unique, but I would not change it for anything else," she said.

Two years after she and her husband first shared their story on TODAY, we’re thrilled to see the girls looking happy and healthy — and especially thrilled that mom is still getting her candy fix. After all, if mama ain't happy, ain't nobody happy.