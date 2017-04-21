It's 'people's choice' time! Vote for your favorite parenting blogger

share tweet pin email

Mom and dad bloggers make us laugh, cry and feel less alone as parents. And now there’s a special way to honor them.

The TODAY Parenting Team is partnering with Mom 2.0 to present a TODAY Parents "people's choice" award to the favorite parenting blog. Here are the nominees:

Voting is open to anyone at this contest site between now and May 4. The winner will be named and honored on May 12 at the Iris Awards gala, which will take place at the Mom 2.0 Summit in Orlando, Florida.

RELATED: The TODAY Parenting Team community: What it is, and why you should join

In addition to the TODAY Parents' Choice award, the Iris Awards recognize contributors in a wide variety of categories, including best Mom Blog of the Year, Dad Blog of the Year, Livestream of the Year and Podcast of the Year. Contestants also will be honored for the quality of their writing, photography, videos, entrepreneurship and philanthropic efforts.

“Through the act of expressing both the everyday and the exceptional, we individually create and collectively achieve,” Mom 2.0’s organizers said in a statement. “And great achievement deserves recognition.”

Never miss a TODAY Parenting Team update with our newsletter! Sign up here

Since its launch more than two years ago, the TODAY Parenting Team community has become a supportive place where thousands of parents share and connect. The TODAY Parenting Team is the Mom 2.0 national media partner for 2017.

As part of our partnership with Mom 2.0, the Parenting Team is inviting people to share blog posts and videos in our newest "Rise!" challenge. Have you overcome something huge as a parent, or are you in the middle of a struggle — even if that struggle is simply to get through the day without losing your marbles? Tell us how you rise to the challenges in your life. Your contributions may get featured on TODAY.com and on TODAY's social media channels.

Laura T. Coffey is editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter @ltcoff and Google+, and learn about her bestselling book "My Old Dog: Rescued Pets with Remarkable Second Acts" at MyOldDogBook.com.