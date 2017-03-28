share tweet pin email

Molly Sims’ daughter, Scarlett, just turned 2, and she celebrated with the kind of birthday party that we all dream about. There was a cake, there was face painting, and there was a unicorn.

That’s right: A unicorn was invited to the party and actually showed up. And we thought unicorns didn’t exist!

Sims, 43, shared photos from the fantasy bash, including this way-too-sweet pic of Scarlett leading the creature.

Upon further inspection, it may have been a miniature horse with a fake horn. It still made Scarlett very happy!

The party was definitely a unicorn-friendly environment. Just scroll through the photos of Scarlett’s cake and adorable hat.

“You're our Magic .. Happy 2nd Birthday Scar,” Sims captioned the series of photos from the party. “We love you to the moon and back. We're forever grateful and lucky you came into our lives. You make Unicorn dreams come true.”

The actress-model also posted a separate snapshot of herself with the unicorn, because how often does one get the chance to take a photo with a unicorn?

I couldn't help myself 🦄 @stefcoveco We 💗you!!!!!! Thank you for making little girl and big girl dreams come true! A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Sims has three children with her husband, producer Scott Stuber. They also have two sons: Brooks, 4, and Grey, who was born in January.

