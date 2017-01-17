Parents

Molly Sims is makeup-free and gorgeous in photo with her new baby

TODAY

Want to know what breakfast in bed looks like for actress and Sports Illustrated model Molly Sims?

Just check out the latest Instagram she posted on Monday — it might not be what you expect:

Our bed got a little more crowded 💙❤💙#milktime🍼 #mommalookstired

A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on

Or, since she's a mom of three (including newborn Grey Douglas Stuber, born Jan. 10), it might be precisely what you would expect.

Sims, 43, posted the makeup-free selfie Monday and included the hashtag #mommalookstired, but we have to disagree: she looks terrific!

Sitting with Sims are son Brooks, 4, and Scarlett, 21 months, along with a sleeping baby Grey. (We imagine that perhaps her husband and proud daddy, film producer Scott Stuber, took the snap.

Over the past week she's also shared pictures big brother and sister meeting little Grey, too:

My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit 😅

A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on

Hey, it's a different kind of glamorous life — one moms are all too familiar with!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

