Molly Sims is makeup-free and gorgeous in photo with her new baby

share tweet pin email

Want to know what breakfast in bed looks like for actress and Sports Illustrated model Molly Sims?

Just check out the latest Instagram she posted on Monday — it might not be what you expect:

Our bed got a little more crowded 💙❤💙#milktime🍼 #mommalookstired A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:14am PST

RELATED: Katie Holmes' makeup-free selfie is inspiring us in the new year

Or, since she's a mom of three (including newborn Grey Douglas Stuber, born Jan. 10), it might be precisely what you would expect.

Sims, 43, posted the makeup-free selfie Monday and included the hashtag #mommalookstired, but we have to disagree: she looks terrific!

And here we go...Thank you Dr Michelle Hakakha for being the best doctor a girl could ask for..keeping me calm and sane through all of my freak outs and letting me cry and stress when I needed too. And to the amazing team at @cedarssinai hospital for taking such great care of me and BabyGrey. We will never forget #3129 🙌🏻💙🍼😇#goinghome @dr_mumu A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 15, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

Sitting with Sims are son Brooks, 4, and Scarlett, 21 months, along with a sleeping baby Grey. (We imagine that perhaps her husband and proud daddy, film producer Scott Stuber, took the snap.

Over the past week she's also shared pictures big brother and sister meeting little Grey, too:

💙💙💙 Brooksie told me "I got this" Sooo Proud of his new baby Grey "Jack and the Beanstalk Batman" #finallyhere #firstvisit A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:59am PST

My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit 😅 A photo posted by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:56am PST

RELATED: Molly Sims welcomes 3rd child, Grey Douglas

Hey, it's a different kind of glamorous life — one moms are all too familiar with!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.