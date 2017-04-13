share tweet pin email

Carrie Hall has been a practicing nurse-midwife in Whitesburg, Kentucky, for 12 years, so she's used to planning her life around births. But recently, she experienced a first in her career: she helped deliver a baby mid-hair coloring appointment.

"It was just an ordinary day on call when I thought I'd chance a hair appointment for a color," she told TODAY Parents. "I usually schedule my hair appointments six weeks in advance due to the demand for my fabulous hairdresser."

Hall called in before she headed to her hair appointment and found out there was a patient in labor, but she wasn't progressing rapidly, so Hall went ahead with her appointment. "My hairdresser had just finished foiling my hair when the nurses called and said the patient was ready to deliver," said Hall.

"The local hospital was just five minutes away so — foils and all — I went to catch a baby!" she said. As she left, Hall's hairdresser called after her, "In 45 minutes, I don't care what you are doing, wash that color out of your hair!"

Never miss a parenting story from TODAY.com! Sign up for our newsletter here.

Hall's patient was ready when she arrived at the hospital and, luckily for Hall's hair, she delivered within 20 minutes, well under the 45-minute deadline. Hall then rushed back to her car and back to the salon to finish her hair appointment. "Needless to say, mama, baby, and my hair are great!" she said.

She sent a picture of her hair-raising delivery to her alma mater, Frontier Nursing University, and they posted the picture on their Facebook page with the hashtags "#midwifelife," "#naturecalled," and "#midwifehairdon'tcare." The post has over 1,000 likes.

Hall, a married mother of twin 11-year-old boys, said that she knew this sort of situation would probably happen at some point, but "it was an experience, to say the least!"