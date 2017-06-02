Boomer Phelps is growing up!
Boomer, the son of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, 31, and former beauty queen Nicole Johnson, 31, celebrated his first birthday in May — and the toddler's personal Instagram makes it clear he's loving life.
Little Boomer can be found kicking back on a comfy-looking sofa in a photo shared on Thursday. "Just lounging around today. #chillinlikeavillain," reads the caption.
In another photo, happy Boomer is seen soaking up the sun next to Phelps' French bulldogs, Legend and Juno.
Earlier this week, Boomer posed with his pretty mama in a photo captioned, "Mom you're the best!!"
And, the potential future Olympian was also seen splashing happily in a pool with mom and Legend.
In April, Phelps, a 23-time gold medal winner, told TODAY Parents that he's still over the moon about being a new dad.
"It's wild to think that a year has passed," said the legendary swimmer. "Nicole and I will still look at each other like, 'We have a child! This is our child.' It's probably the best thing I've ever, ever been able to be a part of."
