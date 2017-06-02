share tweet pin email

Boomer Phelps is growing up!

Boomer, the son of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, 31, and former beauty queen Nicole Johnson, 31, celebrated his first birthday in May — and the toddler's personal Instagram makes it clear he's loving life.

Just lounging around today. #chillinlikeavillain A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 1, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

Little Boomer can be found kicking back on a comfy-looking sofa in a photo shared on Thursday. "Just lounging around today. #chillinlikeavillain," reads the caption.

Loving the new Mineral-Based Sunscreen my Mama's been using on me! @babyganics did a good job of making it tear free so my eyes don't burn 😄 #Babyganics #SPF50 #ad A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

In another photo, happy Boomer is seen soaking up the sun next to Phelps' French bulldogs, Legend and Juno.

Mom you're the best !! A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on May 30, 2017 at 5:50pm PDT

Earlier this week, Boomer posed with his pretty mama in a photo captioned, "Mom you're the best!!"

Mom & I are playing in the water today and she covered me @babyganics Mineral-Based Sunscreen SPF 50. She said we have 80 minutes of playtime before reapplying, little does she know nap time comes sooner😏#Babyganics #ad A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on May 30, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

And, the potential future Olympian was also seen splashing happily in a pool with mom and Legend.

Just hanging with mom and dad.... dad and I are teaming up on mom in some rummy!! #wewon A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on May 20, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

In April, Phelps, a 23-time gold medal winner, told TODAY Parents that he's still over the moon about being a new dad.

"It's wild to think that a year has passed," said the legendary swimmer. "Nicole and I will still look at each other like, 'We have a child! This is our child.' It's probably the best thing I've ever, ever been able to be a part of."

