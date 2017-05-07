share tweet pin email

In case you missed it, Boomer Phelps celebrated his first birthday this week!

The child of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and former beauty queen Nicole Phelps has developed quite a following for his sassy Instagram account. So when the big day rolled around, the Phelps family — and Boomer's 781k followers — were ready to do it up right.

And do it up they did.

First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!! What an amazing birthday cake!!!@heartsweetcakes A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 6, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

"First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!!" Michael Phelps captioned a photo of the family posing at the birthday festivities. "What an amazing birthday cake!!!"

The man isn't afraid of a well-deployed triple exclamation point. Or sharks, apparently.

As displayed on the cake, the party theme was "Boomer's shark attack," which seems about right for the child of the most decorated swimmer of all time.

I hope my bday cakes are always this cool!!!!! @heartsweetcakes A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on May 6, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

On Boomer's account, we also got a glamour shot of the inside of the cake, which appears to have almost as many layers as Daddy has gold medals. (The photo came post-shark attack.)

Happy First Shark Attack Birthday Boomer 😍🍰🦈 @heartsweetcakes I think he approved...Nice work!! A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on May 6, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

Besides the cake, which featured ocean-like frosting swirls and a rope accent, there were blue decorations and various sea creatures that turned out to wish Boomer a happy birthday.

I can't get over Boomers cake... Haley you're amazing 🙌🏼 @heartsweetcakes .... this is all HANDMADE 😳 A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on May 6, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Way to commit to that theme, Phelps fam. Looks like a fun day for the kiddo that Phelps recently called "the best thing that ever [happened] to me."

One year ago.. @mrs.nicolephelps and I had the privilege to welcome @boomerrphelps to this world.... for me it's the best thing that ever happen to me!! A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 5, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

Happy Easter!!!! #boomerlonghairdontcare #family A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Happy birthday, Boomer!