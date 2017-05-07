Parents

In case you missed it, Boomer Phelps celebrated his first birthday this week!

The child of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and former beauty queen Nicole Phelps has developed quite a following for his sassy Instagram account. So when the big day rolled around, the Phelps family — and Boomer's 781k followers — were ready to do it up right.

And do it up they did.

First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!! What an amazing birthday cake!!!@heartsweetcakes

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

"First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!!" Michael Phelps captioned a photo of the family posing at the birthday festivities. "What an amazing birthday cake!!!"

The man isn't afraid of a well-deployed triple exclamation point. Or sharks, apparently.

As displayed on the cake, the party theme was "Boomer's shark attack," which seems about right for the child of the most decorated swimmer of all time.

I hope my bday cakes are always this cool!!!!! @heartsweetcakes

A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on

On Boomer's account, we also got a glamour shot of the inside of the cake, which appears to have almost as many layers as Daddy has gold medals. (The photo came post-shark attack.)

Happy First Shark Attack Birthday Boomer 😍🍰🦈 @heartsweetcakes I think he approved...Nice work!!

A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on

Besides the cake, which featured ocean-like frosting swirls and a rope accent, there were blue decorations and various sea creatures that turned out to wish Boomer a happy birthday.

I can't get over Boomers cake... Haley you're amazing 🙌🏼 @heartsweetcakes .... this is all HANDMADE 😳

A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on

Way to commit to that theme, Phelps fam. Looks like a fun day for the kiddo that Phelps recently called "the best thing that ever [happened] to me."

Happy Easter!!!! #boomerlonghairdontcare #family

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on

Happy birthday, Boomer!

5 things Olympian Michael Phelps has learned about being a dad to baby Boomer

