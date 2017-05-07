In case you missed it, Boomer Phelps celebrated his first birthday this week!
The child of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and former beauty queen Nicole Phelps has developed quite a following for his sassy Instagram account. So when the big day rolled around, the Phelps family — and Boomer's 781k followers — were ready to do it up right.
And do it up they did.
"First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!!" Michael Phelps captioned a photo of the family posing at the birthday festivities. "What an amazing birthday cake!!!"
The man isn't afraid of a well-deployed triple exclamation point. Or sharks, apparently.
As displayed on the cake, the party theme was "Boomer's shark attack," which seems about right for the child of the most decorated swimmer of all time.
On Boomer's account, we also got a glamour shot of the inside of the cake, which appears to have almost as many layers as Daddy has gold medals. (The photo came post-shark attack.)
Besides the cake, which featured ocean-like frosting swirls and a rope accent, there were blue decorations and various sea creatures that turned out to wish Boomer a happy birthday.
Way to commit to that theme, Phelps fam. Looks like a fun day for the kiddo that Phelps recently called "the best thing that ever [happened] to me."
Happy birthday, Boomer!