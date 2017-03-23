Meredith Vieira holds Hoda Kotb's daughter and the photo is melting our hearts

Haley Joy Kotb just made a new friend: Meredith Vieira!
The former TODAY anchor just shared an incredibly sweet moment with Hoda Kotb’s daughter. These photos are pulling on our heartstrings!
“My girl @meredithvieira !!!! didn't think I could love u any more — then you fed Haley,” Hoda wrote.
After Hoda adopted Haley Joy last month, Vieira tweeted a beautiful message celebrating the new mom.
“So excited that @hodakotb & Haley Joy have found each other and are embarking on such an amazing adventure together. Two beautiful souls,” she wrote on Feb. 21.
RELATED: Hoda Kotb shares sweet photo of boyfriend with baby Haley Joy
In recent weeks Haley Joy has received an outpouring of love and support from Hoda’s friends at TODAY. Al Roker “fell in love” with the little girl ...
... and so did “Uncle Matt” Lauer and “Aunt Savannah” Guthrie.
Jenna Bush Hager wrote that she was overcome with emotion when she met Haley Joy.
We're all very happy for Hoda and Haley Joy!
Hoda Kotb and 'dream baby' Haley Joy are on the cover of People magazinePlay Video - 1:12
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.