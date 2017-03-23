Meredith Vieira holds Hoda Kotb's daughter and the photo is melting our hearts

share tweet pin email

Haley Joy Kotb just made a new friend: Meredith Vieira!

The former TODAY anchor just shared an incredibly sweet moment with Hoda Kotb’s daughter. These photos are pulling on our heartstrings!

My girl @meredithvieira !!!! didn't think I could love u any more-- then you fed Haley ..... pic.twitter.com/YF4PgGbNbo — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) March 23, 2017

“My girl @meredithvieira !!!! didn't think I could love u any more — then you fed Haley,” Hoda wrote.

After Hoda adopted Haley Joy last month, Vieira tweeted a beautiful message celebrating the new mom.

“So excited that @hodakotb & Haley Joy have found each other and are embarking on such an amazing adventure together. Two beautiful souls,” she wrote on Feb. 21.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb shares sweet photo of boyfriend with baby Haley Joy

In recent weeks Haley Joy has received an outpouring of love and support from Hoda’s friends at TODAY. Al Roker “fell in love” with the little girl ...

‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

... and so did “Uncle Matt” Lauer and “Aunt Savannah” Guthrie.

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Aunt savannah showed us how to swaddle !!! Happy Haley xoxo ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Jenna Bush Hager wrote that she was overcome with emotion when she met Haley Joy.

We're all very happy for Hoda and Haley Joy!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.