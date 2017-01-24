Mel Gibson is a dad again at 61! Actor welcomes 9th child

share tweet pin email

Mel Gibson is a dad again!

The 61-year-old actor and "Hacksaw Ridge" director (who received his second Academy Award directing nomination Tuesday for the film) welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rosalind Ross on Jan. 22, a spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson on Jan. 8 at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.

The baby boy's name is Lars Gerard Gibson and weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces. This is Gibson's ninth child from three relationships.

The Oscar-winning "Braveheart" actor/director has six sons and one daughter with first wife Robyn Gibson, to whom he was married from 1980-2006. He also has three grandchildren from those offspring. His relationship with Russian pianist Oksana Grigoriev, which ended in 2010, produced a daughter in 2009.

He has been in a relationship with equestrian vaulter and writer Ross since 2014.

"They're thrilled and Lars is adorable," a source told People magazine. "Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy."

