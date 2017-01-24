Mel Gibson is a dad again at 61! Actor welcomes 9th child

Mel Gibson is a dad again!
The 61-year-old actor and "Hacksaw Ridge" director (who received his second Academy Award directing nomination Tuesday for the film) welcomed his first child with girlfriend Rosalind Ross on Jan. 22, a spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.
RELATED: Mel Gibson tells Kathie Lee about his new film 'Hacksaw Ridge'
The baby boy's name is Lars Gerard Gibson and weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces. This is Gibson's ninth child from three relationships.
More Babies videos
Adorable conjoined twin sisters separated after marathon surgery
Dylan Dreyer and Calvin video chat with TODAY: ‘I’ve never been happier’
Orangutan brings pregnant woman to tears with a kiss
Cancer survivor gives birth to quadruplets
The Oscar-winning "Braveheart" actor/director has six sons and one daughter with first wife Robyn Gibson, to whom he was married from 1980-2006. He also has three grandchildren from those offspring. His relationship with Russian pianist Oksana Grigoriev, which ended in 2010, produced a daughter in 2009.
He has been in a relationship with equestrian vaulter and writer Ross since 2014.
RELATED: Mel Gibson apologizes after DUI arrest
"They're thrilled and Lars is adorable," a source told People magazine. "Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They're home and everybody is healthy and happy."
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.