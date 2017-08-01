share tweet pin email

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have been a Hollywood couple for 13 years, and though the two stars have three kids together, fans rarely get a glimpse of the whole family.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star must have been in a sharing mood on Monday, because she took to Instagram with Polaroids from her home life with Green and their gorgeous sons, Noah Shannon Green, 4, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and Journey River Green, who turns 1 on August 4.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Jul 31, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

One snaps finds little Noah in what looks to be an Elsa costume from "Frozen," and another features his younger brother Bodhi holding a plastic red mustache to his mouth.

In other pics, papa Green, 44, is seen lugging baby Journey in a baby carrier strapped to his chest, while Fox, 31, poses sexily in a pair of shades.

A post shared by Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) on Oct 26, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

The actress let the world get a first glimpse of little Journey last October when she shared a selfie with him, but that's been about it from her until this week.

Getty Images Fox and Green at an event in 2014.

Meanwhile, in May, Green gushed about life at home with his movie-star wife, whom he married in 2010.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star told journalists at the Women’s Choice Awards that he admires Fox because "she says what she means."

"She’s not afraid of anyone, she’s opinionated and badass,” said the actor, who also has a son, Kassius, 15, from a previous relationship.

Green added that Fox inspires him to teach their sons about women's rights.

"I have four boys at home, and I feel like it’s my job to help them understand that we are all equal," he said, adding, "Anyone can accomplish anything. It doesn’t matter what sex you are."