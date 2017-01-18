Matt LeBlanc says his daughter 'couldn't care less' about 'Friends'

share tweet pin email

To "Friends" fans, Matt LeBlanc will always be the sweet and lovable Joey Tribbiani, and that's pretty cool.

But to 12-year-old Marina, he's just dad — and that's ... well ...

"I don't think she thinks I'm too cool," the actor told Ellen DeGeneres Wednesday. "I think her friends at school are watching 'Friends' now. That's about the age they get into it."

But Marina?

"She can't be bothered," LeBlanc said. "She just couldn't care less."

In fairness, few tweens would get excited about watching episodes of their parents' past, and LeBlanc understands that.

"She's kind of hard to impress these days," he explained.

Although, it really depends on who's trying.

For instance, when his daughter went backstage at a Bruce Springsteen show at London's Wembley Stadium, fellow guest Prince Harry had no problem impressing her at all. In fact, she was "floored" when he gave her a kiss on the cheek.

As for LeBlanc, he added, "I got no kiss."

But he's still got that "Friends" fame (and his current work on "Top Gear" and "Man With a Plan"), which is more than enough to impress most of us.

