Matt Lauer writes about his mother's strength in new issue of Men's Health

In a moving essay in the new issue of Men's Health, Matt Lauer writes how his mother helped make him a stronger man.
"My mother is a strong woman, eager to stand up for herself and her family,'' Matt writes about his mom, Marilyn. "Her strength comes from being tested by life's unpredictability. It comes from soldiering on for her children, even when she might rather have given up.
"I know it hasn't always come easily, but I also know it's her greatest gift."
Lauer, whose father died in 1997, recounts being wowed by his mom during a visit with his teenage son, Jack.
The 15-year-old has been eager to spend more time with Marilyn, who is in her mid-80s. And though "time has clouded her sight and made her steps more difficult," her spirit hasn't wavered.
"As I listened to them talk, I marveled at the way she focused on him, connected with him and questioned him, and teased him in a loving way,'' he wrote.
RELATED: Matt Lauer opens up on family, work and remaining humble in Esquire
"I couldn't help but think how lucky he is to be her grandson and how lucky I am to be her son."
The May issue of Men's Health, which hits newsstands on on Tuesday, celebrates moms in anticipation of Mother's Day next month. Submit a story about your mom at MensHealth.com/strongmoms for a chance to be featured.
