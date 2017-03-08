Haley Joy Kotb has received a steady of stream of visitors from the TODAY family since her mom, Hoda Kotb, adopted her last month. On Wednesday, it was Uncle Matt’s turn to show her some love.
Hoda posted a photo of Matt Lauer holding little Haley Joy to her Instagram and Twitter and we're in love. Hoda’s smiling, Matt’s smiling, and while we can’t see Haley Joy’s face, we bet she's smiling, too.
“Uncle Matt!” Hoda captioned the post, with three heart emojis.
Last week, Haley Joy got the chance to bond with Uncle Al (Roker) and Auntie Jenna (Bush Hager). She’s too sweet to resist!
Hoda announced Feb. 21 she’d adopted Haley Joy. They’re both front and center on the latest cover of People, with Hoda proudly cradling her child in her arms.
“I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed,” Hoda told the magazine.
We’re so happy for both Hoda and Haley Joy!
