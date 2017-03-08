share tweet pin email

Haley Joy Kotb has received a steady of stream of visitors from the TODAY family since her mom, Hoda Kotb, adopted her last month. On Wednesday, it was Uncle Matt’s turn to show her some love.

Hoda posted a photo of Matt Lauer holding little Haley Joy to her Instagram and Twitter and we're in love. Hoda’s smiling, Matt’s smiling, and while we can’t see Haley Joy’s face, we bet she's smiling, too.

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:15am PST

“Uncle Matt!” Hoda captioned the post, with three heart emojis.

Last week, Haley Joy got the chance to bond with Uncle Al (Roker) and Auntie Jenna (Bush Hager). She’s too sweet to resist!

‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Hoda announced Feb. 21 she’d adopted Haley Joy. They’re both front and center on the latest cover of People, with Hoda proudly cradling her child in her arms.

“I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed,” Hoda told the magazine.

We’re so happy for both Hoda and Haley Joy!

