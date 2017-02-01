share tweet pin email

Last year, Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner experienced the thrill of expecting their first child, followed by the heartbreak of miscarriage.

The "Married at First Sight" stars have shared their pain and opened up about the loss with fans and followers since then. But on Tuesday, it was a message of hope and happiness that they shared on Instagram — they're expecting again!

RELATED: 'Married at First Sight' star pens raw tribute to child she miscarried

"We are PREGNANT!!!" Otis wrote in a caption alongside their announcement photo. "Our sweet Baby Hehner is due this August."

Dad holds a sign in the photo that reads, "Hand picked for Earth by my brother in heaven," as both he and his wife smile underneath an arch of rainbow-colored balloons.

The arch is significant, as this is will be their "rainbow baby" — a term used for children born after miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal death or infant loss.

And while they're looking forward to what the future holds with Baby Hehner, their thoughts are never far from the son they lost last July.

"We love him so much and are so happy to know he's looking down from Heaven taking care of his little sister/brother," Otis wrote.

RELATED: Find out the beautiful meaning behind this 'rainbow baby' photo

Otis and Hehner met and wed in 2014 after meeting on the first season of the reality TV series "Married at First Sight."