'Married at First Sight' couple post touching tribute 1 year after miscarriage

One year after Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner made the heartbreaking announcement that Otis suffered a miscarriage with their first child, the "Married at First Sight" couple posted a touching tribute in remembrance of their son.

In a post on Instagram, Otis, 31, shared a picture of them holding their son Johnathan, who was delivered after just 17 weeks and was too small to survive outside the womb.

A year ago today was one of the most difficult, saddest days of my life ... today is our angel baby's heavenly birthday.👼🏼 We wanted to remember him & honor him so we planted a beautiful tree front & center in our yard.🌲 Every day we can see it, watch it grow, and be reminded of him.💚 Thank you to all the ladies who helped us figure out how to correctly plant a tree on Facebook live last night (link in bio) ...And thank you all for helping us love, honor, and remember our first born.... we think it turned out great.💙 He was only here with us for a short time, but he'll always be in our hearts! ....We will always love you sweet little Johnathan.👼🏼💚 Thanks for being a great big brother to your little sister. 👶🏼🌈 #pregnancyloss #infantloss #alwaysinourhearts ❤️

A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on

"He was only here with us for a short time, but he'll always be in our hearts!" Otis wrote.

The couple planted a tree in their yard so that "every day we can see it, watch it grow, and be reminded of him,'' Otis wrote. She then posted a photo of herself and Hehner remembering their son in front of the tree.

A year ago from today was our last full day pregnant with our first born son. Johnathan was delivered on July 13th, 2016 at just 17 weeks, 1 day. He was way too little to survive outside the womb.😢 I remember feeling so helpless - there was nothing I could do to help my baby.😥 I swore to myself, to my hubby, to God, to my baby boy, and to ANYONE who would listen that I'd never let him just be forgotten.🙏🏼 I blogged a lot to help cope with the loneliness; to numb the pain. I will forever be thankful & I'll never forget the countless Frans - and even strangers - who reached out to me to offer love & support.💗 ...I planned ways to honor our angel baby's short, sweet life.👶🏼💙 One of the ways I wanted to remember him was by planting a tree for him & watching it grow. Now that we finally have our own home and our own backyard we can plant that tree. We researched and found a tree that blossoms all summer long.🌲 Tonight at 7 pm EST we are going to remember & love on our angel baby & we'd love for you to join us in keeping Johnny's memory alive.💚 We'll be live on Facebook at 7pm EST. Link to fb is in my bio. 👼🏼💙 #alwaysinourhearts #johnathanedward #angelbaby #bigbrother

A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on

"I swore to myself, to my hubby, to God, to my baby boy, and to ANYONE who would listen that I'd never let him just be forgotten,'' she wrote.

In January, Otis announced she was pregnant again, and in April she revealed that it will be a girl due in August.

Otis was a contestant on the 16th season of "The Bachelor" in 2012 and then met Hehner, 36, at the altar when they married in 2014 on the FYI reality series "Married at First Sight." They also starred in the spinoff "Married at First Sight: The First Year."

Following what they called a cringe-worthy wedding day, the couple told TODAY in 2015 that they soon fell in love. In July 2016, the couple celebrated two years together and announced on TODAY that they were having a baby. A week later, Otis made the heartbreaking announcement she had suffered a miscarriage four months into her pregnancy.

Otis wrote an emotional blog post at the time about losing the baby.

"I know he is up in heaven and I am sure he is bouncing on clouds, but selfishly I wish he was still bouncing in my belly,'' she wrote. "I’ll never get to see this Angel again on earth. He was given to us so graciously by God, and then God took him away way too early. My heart hurts so bad. Losing our baby has been the most terrible experience. I wish no one would ever have to endure this."

