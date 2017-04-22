share tweet pin email

We would have pegged Mariah Carey as the lullaby type ... but apparently she does bedtime stories, too!

The singer, 47, shared a sweet photo on Thursday of her family — 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, along with their father and Carey's ex, Nick Cannon — enjoying a book and some quality time together.

Carey kept the caption short and simple, adding the hashtags #bedtimestories, #demkids and #family.

Any guesses on what book she's reading? One that involves a "Hero," perhaps?

It's good to see Carey leaning on her family shortly after the news of her split from Bryan Tanaka. Just last Sunday, she shared a photo of the same crew dyeing eggs to celebrate the Easter holiday.

"It's important for the kids," Carey told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in December of the fact that Cannon remains a prominent fixture post-divorce. "He's part of their lives forever." Carey and Cannon, 36, broke up in 2014 and ended their marriage in November 2016.

That's some pretty mature co-parenting from two people who have lived most of their lives in the spotlight.

So now we just have one question ... who is taking these pictures?!