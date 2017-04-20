Mariah Carey shares adorable video of son after he lost his 1st tooth

share tweet pin email

Tooth fairy, are you out there? You’re needed at Mariah Carey’s home right away.

Her 5-year-old son, Moroccan, just lost his first tooth, and he (and his mom) couldn’t wait to share the good news.

#rocstarr loses his first tooth ! 🎉 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

Moroccan's excitement is on full display in a video Carey posted to Instagram. In the clip, he's encouraged to show off the gap in his teeth for the camera. Yep, he definitely lost a tooth.

“My tooth fell out and I’m so excited!” Moroccan declares. “I’m so happy! I want to show my mommy so bad!”

We're so happy for you, Moroccan! We hope the tooth fairy leaves a nice gift under your pillow.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family 🐣🐥🌈🦋🐰💖 @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

It’s been an eventful year so far for Moroccan and his twin sister, Monroe. Last weekend they had a colorful Easter celebration with their mom and dad (Carey’s ex-husband, Nick Cannon).

In March, they had a family outing to the Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards, and they stole the show with their matching outfits.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic They walked the red carpet in style.

Making red carpet appearances, coloring eggs, losing teeth ... “dem kids” are growing up so quickly!

