Twinning! Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon match their twins at Kids' Choice Awards

They may be divorced, but Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon proved on Saturday night that they are still successful co-parents — not to mention style icons — for their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic It's not hard to see where the kids get their fashion sense!

Carey and Cannon, who split in 2014, made a splash on the orange carpet of Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards when they showed up as a family, with the kids dressed in miniature versions of their parents’ outfits.

Little Monroe matched her mom by wearing pigtails and a navy blue Adidas tracksuit dress, while Moroccan sported a mini-me version of Cannon’s orange sleeveless hoodie and orange basketball shorts.

Before hitting the Nickelodeon awards show, Carey showed off her and Monroe’s mommy-and-me outfits in a post on social media.

Excited to take #demkids to the Kids' Choice Awards today! Trying on a matching ensemble with RoeRoe while @NickCannon is dressing Rocky 😜 #KidsChoiceAwards A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Cannon also posted a sweet photo of the foursome to his Instagram, along with the caption, “Awesome day! Kids Choice Awards 2017 @nickelodeon #Family.”

David Livingston / Getty Images Carey looks so happy to be with her mini-me!

Yes, it was awesome for the former "America's Got Talent" host, except for one moment during the show. Cannon, who last month became a father for the third time when his ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell gave birth to their son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon, took on Kids’ Choice Awards host John Cena in a dance battle — and lost, big time!