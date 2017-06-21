Man 'proposes' to little girl after asking her mom to marry him

share tweet pin email

Grant Tribbett said he knew before his first date with Cassandra Reschar that she was a single mom — and it's something he loves about her.

“Honestly it was one of the many qualities she has that captured my heart,” Tribbett, who lives in Westfield, Indiana, told TODAY.

So it’s no surprise that he included her 5-year-old daughter Adrianna in his recent proposal. Reschar shared the sweet surprise in a now-viral post on The Knot’s How He Asked.

Mandi Gilliland Grant Tribbett included his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter in the proposal.

Their story starts with a surprise breakfast. “My daughter and I got all dolled up and he took us to Cracker Barrel,” Reschar, 26, wrote. “Confused as to why I got so dressed up to go to Cracker Barrel, I immediately became nervous.”

After eating, Tribbett, 29, took them to the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers, Indiana. Reschar immediately knew something was up, but she couldn't be sure.

“We walked a mile in the woods, all the while I was wearing heels,” she wrote. “Finally, we got to a wooden bridge in the middle of the forest and he got down on one knee.”

That's when her friend and professional photographer Mandi Gilliland came out of hiding to capture the moment.

Mandi Gilliland Cassandra Reschar 'immediately knew' something was going to happen, but the proposal was still a surprise, she said.

After proposing to Reschar — she said yes — Tribbett had another surprise in store.

“Grant got back down to propose to my daughter,” Reschar wrote. “He said, ‘Adrianna, can I be your daddy, to promise to love and protect you for the rest of your life?'"

The little girl’s adorable response? “Thank you!” she said. When prompted for a "yes" or a "no," Adrianna replied, "Yes! I finally get a daddy, Mommy!" according to the post.

While Reschar got a ring, Adrianna got a heart necklace.

Mandi Gilliland Tribbett gave Reschar's 5-year-old daughter a necklace.

Reschar told TODAY she was thrilled that Tribbett included her daughter.

“His proposal to Adrianna meant the absolute world to me,” she said. “In my opinion, it's special to find the man whom your soul loves, but to also find a man who loves your child unconditionally was a dream I never thought could come true.”

She said the whole moment felt like a fairy tale, down to the amount of effort that went into picking out Adrianna’s necklace, which includes her favorite colors.

Tribbett said the necklace was important to him as it represents his lifelong devotion to being Adrianna’s father.

Mandi Gilliland The happy couple met on Facebook.

“Now it hasn't been the easiest transition going from a bachelor to a full-time dad, but I wouldn't change it for the world,” he told TODAY. “[Adrianna] has taught me so much more about life and truly has given my life more meaning.”

Adrianna not only played an important role in the proposal but has also been tapped to perform a very special duty at the wedding in December.

“[She] will be our flower girl at the wedding,” Reschar said, adding that her daughter and Tribbett will also share a special dance at the ceremony.