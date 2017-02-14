share tweet pin email

This is the best Valentine’s Day ever for Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who welcomed an adorable new son, Shai, last month. The “Dancing with the Stars” pros are happy and in love, and they love to share their happiness with the world.

And we love them for it. Just look at this photo posted by Chmerkovskiy on Tuesday. We can’t help but smile back!

Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤️ Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us... #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay A post shared by @maksimc on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:50am PST

“Happy V-Day to my absolute number one,” Chmerkovskiy wrote to his fiancée. “Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us...”

Congrats, Maks ... you just made her day.

We know Murgatroyd feels just as strongly about the two men in her life. She captioned a sweet post last week, “I am so incredibly grateful for this little family of mine.”

@maksimc shared his take on finding out I was pregnant on @AllThingsFamAndGlam and it warms my heart to read it. I am so incredibly grateful for this little family of mine. 👪❤️ Link in my bio to read his thoughts! #FamAndGlam A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

The little family is planning a quiet night in for Valentine’s Day. Murgatroyd recently wrote on her just-launched lifestyle blog, All Things Fam & Glam, that she and Chmerkovskiy will enjoy a romantic dinner at home.

Happy Valentine’s Day, you two!

