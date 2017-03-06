Maksim Chmerkovskiy dances in the street with infant son Shai in adorable new video

share tweet pin email

There may be a Mirrorball Trophy in the future for Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s infant son, Shai Chmerkovskiy!

The engaged “Dancing with the Stars” pros decided to take baby Shai out for a walk, which quickly turned into his very first dance lesson, courtesy of his proud papa. In a video filmed by Murgatroyd, Chmerkovskiy holds his son’s little hand and can be seen dancing (and dipping!) Shai, whom he’s wearing in a baby carrier.

'

Chmerkovskiy uploaded the sweet video to his Instagram account on Saturday, and used the video’s caption to celebrate his son’s milestone.

“Been waiting for this for the longest time,” he wrote. “Happy first two months of life, son. Here's to you dancing happily through the rest of it!”

Daddy time. A post shared by @maksimc on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:10pm PST

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd have only recently begun to publicly post photos of their son.

RELATED: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy share sweet pics of baby Shai

"From minute one we knew it was our job to protect this little person and we've taken that job seriously every moment since," Murgatroyd wrote on her lifestyle blog, All Things Fam & Glam, on February 17. "So this past month and a half we've tried to keep Shai for ourselves, like our little secret that only we get to enjoy — but babies aren't secrets and keeping him hidden away forever isn't realistic or healthy."

Baby Shai will soon have to share his private dance instructor, because Chmerkovskiy, as well as Murgatroyd, is set to compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” which premieres on March 20. He'll be partnered with former "Glee" star Heather Morris.

In another recent blog post Murgatroyd expressed her thoughts on balancing new motherhood and the show.

RELATED: Maksim Chmerkovskiy writes sweet Valentine's Day message for Peta Murgatroyd

“Some people think I’m nuts for going back to work so soon after having a baby, but I plan on taking it slow and listening to my body,” wrote Murgatroyd, who will partner with “Bachelor” star Nick Viall. “And, as crazy as the ‘DWTS’ schedule is, we’re so fortunate to be able to keep Shai with us most of the time for feedings, snuggles and motivation to keep at it.”