Any performer as talented as John Legend, 38, is bound to have quite a few groupies trailing him on tour.

And sure enough, Legend's Darkness and Light tour — which kicked off on Friday in Miami — boasts some of the cutest groupies of all: his family!

Wife Chrissy Teigen, 31, and daughter Luna, 1, are hitting the road with Legend this year. And lucky for us, they're putting the highlights on Instagram.

Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour #DarknessAndLightTour #miamiseaquarium💦🐋🐳🐬🐟💦 A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 12, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

The three posed for a photo at the Miami Seaquarium yesterday, enjoying what Legend called "pre-show activities." While he's surely been working long hours, you'd never know it from how relaxed he looks hanging out with his favorite gals!

No fanny packs and Crocs for this stylish family. Teigen is right on trend in an oversized jacket and high-heeled sock boots — ambitious for a theme park, but we wouldn't expect anything less. Legend embraced his own version of vacation chic in a Hawaiian shirt, distressed white jeans, a gold watch and some sweet kicks.

Luna didn't feel like wearing clothes, apparently. But dang, girlfriend can rock a diaper.

Hope the show was just as fun as this adorable family moment!

