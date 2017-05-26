The plaza was packed for Miley Cyrus Friday — but we had our eyes on two tiny members of the crowd: Savannah Guthrie's kids!
Vale and Charley joined their mom for the concert, and 2-year-old Vale even made it up on stage — where she tried to take the microphone. (Perhaps Miley has a new backup singer coming soon!)
"She's a huge Miley fan," Savannah said about the toddler.
What a fun way for the family to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Come back soon, you two!
Watch Miley Cyrus sing 'We Can't Stop' live on TODAYPlay Video - 3:48
