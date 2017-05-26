share tweet pin email

The plaza was packed for Miley Cyrus Friday — but we had our eyes on two tiny members of the crowd: Savannah Guthrie's kids!

TODAY Savannah couldn't let her kids miss out on the concert!

TODAY

Vale and Charley joined their mom for the concert, and 2-year-old Vale even made it up on stage — where she tried to take the microphone. (Perhaps Miley has a new backup singer coming soon!)

"She's a huge Miley fan," Savannah said about the toddler.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Vale was having a great time on the plaza!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Charley may not be able to dance along quite yet, but he still loved the show!

What a fun way for the family to kick off Memorial Day weekend. Come back soon, you two!

